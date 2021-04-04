In the Sredneakhtubinsky district of the Volgograd region, the son of a well-known businessman in the region, Alexander Malashkin, Denis, in his BMW X5 SUV, crashed into the car of the judge of the Dubovsky district court, Vladimir Zobnin. A 71-year-old relative of a federal judge was injured in an accident, the portal V1.ru reports.

28-year-old Denis Malashkin was driving from the Dubrovsky camp site, which belongs to his father. When the young man drove off the secondary road on the main road, he did not provide an advantage and crashed into a Skoda Octavia passenger car, driven by a 63-year-old federal judge. An elderly woman who was in his car was hospitalized with various injuries.

“Yes, I am to blame,” Malashkin told reporters. – Simple accident. Everyone, of course, embellishes a little. But I don’t care. They say I’m a major and all that. Well, they gave me a blow in the tube – well, they still go through this procedure in case of an accident ”.

He claims that the alcohol test was negative. In addition, Malashkin said that none of his passengers were injured, and the judge was not injured either.

According to the portal, Malashkin Sr. is a billionaire, the owner of the Volma concern for the production of plaster products, the Reka restaurant, the Bamberg cafe, Villa Capri, Gretel, Organza and other businesses.

