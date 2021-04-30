On Monday, April 26, investigators of the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Nikolai Kondrat. The son of former Deputy Prosecutor General Ivan Kondrat and judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court Elena Kondrat is suspected of organizing two murders, which only by chance were not brought to a tragic ending, a law enforcement source told Izvestia.

According to the investigation, in the fall and winter of 2020, Nikolai Kondrat ordered the murder of an entrepreneur working with public procurement and the owner of an office center.

This is not the first crime in which the 20-year-old son of Elena and Ivan Kondrat is suspected, the source said. On December 21, 2020, Nikolai was detained by law enforcement officers on suspicion of organizing the murder of his driver. The performer was his close acquaintance. The investigation believes that both the murder and the preparation for the other two were committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy.

At the moment, Nikolai Kondrat is in jail, a source said. The young man faces a serious sentence – up to life imprisonment, lawyers say.

According to Izvestia’s source, the criminal case of Nikolai Kondrat has already been repeatedly withdrawn from the investigation for verification in the order of supervision by the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation. However, the department did not find grounds for dismissing the case.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Knife failure: the son of a judge and ex-Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation is suspected of organizing the murders