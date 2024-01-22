The son of the French general Drion died during a strike by the Russian Armed Forces against mercenaries in Kharkov

The son of a French brigadier general was liquidated as a result of a strike by the Russian army on a temporary deployment point for mercenaries in Kharkov.

According to reports, Alexis Drion is the son of Frédéric Drion, who became a brigadier general in the French army in 2001. Drion Jr. joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) no later than last year. The Frenchman served in the 2nd Battalion of the International Legion and died on January 16.

His partner, also killed in the attack, Sabastien Claude Remy Benard, also comes from a hereditary military dynasty in France. The mercenary served in the RICM (former Moroccan Colonial Infantry Regiment) in the Marine Light Armor unit. Benard first arrived in Ukraine in 2022, but then did not receive the desired position in the Ukrainian army and returned a year later.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

The attack on the camp of foreign mercenaries was carried out by precision weapons on the evening of January 16

As a result of the attack, the building in which the mercenaries were located was completely destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. More than 60 military personnel were killed, and over 20 more were taken to hospitals, the defense department specified.

Later, French SOS Donbass volunteers published an incomplete list of French mercenaries liquidated in Kharkov. It contains the names of 13 servicemen aged from 24 to 49 years old who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Data on the fighters on the night of January 21-22 was provided by French “activists, partisans who monitor the situation and share information.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed Paris for the deaths of the French in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Pierre Levy and noted that responsibility for the lives of the French “lies on the conscience of official Paris.” In addition, the Foreign Ministry accused Western countries of increasing arms supplies to Kyiv to escalate hostilities.

See also Evacuation of American diplomats from Sudan We hope that truthful information about the real scale of France’s involvement in the conflict will finally reach the general French public Russian Foreign Ministry

The French Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, denied the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine and anywhere else in the world.

In Ukraine, they declared the rage of Paris due to the death of mercenaries

Former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin said that the French authorities blame Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for the incident. This point of view, he said, can be confirmed by the cancellation of the minister's visit to France the day after reports of a Russian missile strike. It was planned that Umerov would meet with his French colleague Sebastian Lecornu, including to launch a conference on the launch of the Artillery Coalition.

In turn, Lecornu said that Paris cannot prohibit citizens from fighting on the territory of Ukraine. He stressed that these people have no connection with the French armed forces and do not wear French military uniforms.