The son of British actress, designer and model Elizabeth Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing, Damian Hurley, appeared in public in a transparent top. This is written by Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old heir of the famous artist attended the opening of the Trinny Woodall store in London with his girlfriend. For the event, he chose a tight-fitting transparent top with long sleeves, flared jeans with a low waist and brown shoes with tapered toes.

The model also wore his hair down, parting it in the middle, and chose glasses with tinted lenses as an accessory.

