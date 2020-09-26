In a plane crash with An-26 in the Kharkov region, among others, the son of the deputy of the city council of Nikolaev from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Olabin died. This was announced on Saturday, September 26, the party’s press service reported.

Vladimir Olabin was a cadet of the Kharkov National University of the Ukrainian Air Force.

“Cadet Vladimir Olabin would have turned 21 in November. Mykolaiv regional party organization “Opposition Platform – For Life” expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, “said the Ukrainian political opposition bloc.

An-26 plane crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkov region the night before. It is known that there were 27 people on board the aircraft, including military pilots and cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University. 26 people were killed. Another person on board the plane is in the hospital.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine is considering four versions of the reasons for the plane crash, including a technical malfunction, improper performance of duties by the crew, improper maintenance of the aircraft and its preparation for flight, and improper performance of official duties by those responsible for flight control.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, instructed to suspend any flights on An-26 planes until the reasons for what happened. He also flew to the Kharkov region, where he visited the cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, who survived the plane crash, in the hospital. The young man’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.