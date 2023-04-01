Melanie Shaha received the greatest gift from her son. He grew her hair out and then gave her a wig

The story of Melanie Shaha moved the whole world. This mother has been battling a bad headache since 2003. She’s been through dark times and ups and downs, but that monster always comes back. A whole life within the walls of the hospital.

After the initial diagnosis, the doctors decided to undergo surgery to remove the mass. Unfortunately, several years later, the intruder has turned up resubmitted.

In 2017, Melanie Shaha was forced to undergo radiation therapy again and for her now grown son, it was heartbreaking to see her in those conditions.

The woman was no longer able to see herself beautiful, she looked in the mirror and called herself “a sick person”. Losing hairit was devastating.

I didn’t mind being sick, I minded looking sick. I’ve always been a good person to blend in. Instead, people stared at me.

And it was just then that the 27-year-old son decided to give her an extraordinary gift. Matt spent the next two and a half years growing his hair out and when it was the right size, he cut it and spent $2,000 on it. making a wig. A wig that is hand-stitched and made the most beautiful, meaningful and comfortable.

When the guy gave her his present, Melanie Shaha he couldn’t believe it.

Matt himself said:

She went to the hairdresser, who cut and styled her the way she wanted. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my mother like this.

The gesture of a son who changed a mother’s life and gave her life strength to deal with the disease with a smile on her lips, feeling beautiful and looking proudly in the mirror. Her son’s hair always with her.

The color is beautiful, we had it cut and styled by a hairdresser. Matt said it looks great on me.

The story of this mother of her son spread all over the world through social networks and has touched an incredible number of people.