The son does not pass the driving license exam and the father attacks the examiners: it happened in Catania this morning, Wednesday 23 November. The father hit an examiner in the face, who immediately fell to the ground. Then father and son tried to hit the victim and the colleague who had approached in the meantime with helmets.

The police intervened on the spot, who immediately restored calm and reconstructed what happened. The Ugl of Catania gave the news. The intervention of the 118 personnel was necessary for health assistance to the two operators attacked.