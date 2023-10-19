The bodies of the son and mother-in-law of Gorky Park founder Stas Namin were found in the Moscow region

Law enforcement officers found the son and mother-in-law of the founder of the Gorky Park and Tsvety groups, Stas Namin, with multiple stab wounds in a cottage in the Moscow region. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, everything happened on the evening of October 18 in the village of Kryukovo, Istrinsky district. Police officers who arrived at the scene found multiple stab wounds on the body of 30-year-old Artyom, and an ax mark in the chest area of ​​an 85-year-old woman.

According to the investigation, there were no signs of struggle at the scene, and all things remained in the same places. The suspect was detained without delay; he turned out to be one of the family members.