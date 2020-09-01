Alexander and Robert Tsoi, the son and father of the musician Viktor Tsoi, sent an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to deal with a new film about the musician. According to relatives, the picture tarnishes Tsoi’s good name, writes Gazeta.ru.

In particular, the letter notes that neither father nor son agreed to use the image of the musician in the film. Despite this, the relatives say, the Ministry of Culture issued a rental certificate to the painting. The authors of the appeal emphasize that the use of personal information, including fictitious ones, about the musicians of the Kino group violates the interests of them and their families.

Alexander and Robert were asked to deal with the film urgently, without waiting for the court decision and the release of the tape. “It turned out to be a disreputable vulgar show that does not correspond to the actual circumstances, attracting the audience with the well-known name of Viktor Tsoi and cynically monetizing the intrigue of“ revealing ”something allegedly“ not previously disclosed ”in his fate,” the musician’s relatives said.

On August 27, a trailer for Alexei Uchitel’s film “Tsoi” was released, dedicated to the bus driver, in an accident with which the leader of the “Kino” group Viktor Tsoi died. The teacher said that all real names were changed, and that what was happening on the bus was “made up from beginning to end.”