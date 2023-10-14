His mother finally decided to take him to the doctor and that’s when she discovered her 14-year-old son’s heartbreaking diagnosis

He had no idea that his son’s headache hid such a serious condition. The story of this one mother and of the 14 year old has spread throughout the world.

In the morning before going to school, the 14-year-old had always headache. He begged his mother Leionie to stay at home. Precisely for this reason the woman was convinced that her son’s name was sono an excuse to avoid school lessons. But over the next few days, she began to notice that the teenager’s behavior had changed as well. He didn’t get out of bed, he was always tired and his face was pale.

So, one morning Leionie decided to take him to a doctor. The latter, however, was unable to give her an explanation and advised her to do the tests and have him examined by an ophthalmologist.

The mother thus decided to follow the advice of the family doctor and after the tests the condition emerged sad truth. The 14-year-old boy had swelling of his optic nerves. After the CT scan, one was identified large mass in the brain.

He kept telling me he had a headache and didn’t feel like going to school. All of us parents know how much our children prefer to stay at home rather than go to school, so I thought it was just an excuse. I told him to stop, to drink more water, to leave the computer alone and to go to bed earlier in the evening. But then he started acting more and more strangely.

Fortunately, doctors at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital managed to operate and save his life. The mother explained that her boyfriend is better today, although still he hasn’t healed completely.