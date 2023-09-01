Somnologist Hall: salty food can cause insomnia

The cause of insomnia may not be an extra glass of coffee, but a snack on chips or salted nuts before bed, warned the somnologist Katherine Hall. About sleep-disrupting foods told in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

According to Hall, salty foods can cause insomnia, although it’s not as obvious as it is with sugary foods. “If you can’t fall asleep or sleep soundly, salt may be the cause. Salt-rich food retains water, increases blood pressure. It’s harder for the body to completely shut down after chips or salted nuts, ”she explained.

Because of this, Hall continued, sleep becomes superficial, a person gets up to go to the toilet more often. Instead of salty snacks, Hall advised eating a banana before bed.

