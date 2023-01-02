Somnologist Buzunov recommended lying on a mattress and pillow before buying

The choice of a pillow and a mattress for sleep is very important, said Roman Buzunov, a somnologist, professor, doctor of medical sciences, honored doctor of the Russian Federation. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he shared tips on how to choose the right bedding.

Why is it important

The bed is our nightwear, in which we spend about 8 hours every day. Our comfort at night largely depends on the correct choice of bedding. Roman Buzunovsomnologist

Sleep will become worse if you sleep on an uncomfortable mattress or pillow, the doctor is convinced. According to him, too high a pillow creates an uncomfortable position for the head, as a result of which the neck becomes numb, and one has to change positions often at night. Too low is also inconvenient: you have to whip it, tuck it in, try to give it such a shape and height so that it is comfortable to lie on it.

“The situation is the same with a mattress: a too soft mattress can create a “hammock effect”, but on a too hard one you won’t get comfortable and you will toss and turn for half the night instead of sleeping. People who are sensitive to sleeping conditions in some cases cannot sleep at all if the pillow or mattress is not comfortable for them,” Buzunov explained.

How to choose a mattress

In order to choose a mattress, it is worth visiting a bedding store or showroom, the somnologist noted. The fact is that choosing a good mattress without touching it is extremely difficult. The doctor advised to sit on several mattresses and decide which one is most pleasant – hard, medium hard or soft.

“Lie down on several mattresses of the selected firmness category. It is best to lie down for at least 10-15 minutes. It is advisable to do this with a pre-selected pillow. When evaluating the mattress, take the position that you usually take when falling asleep, ”the expert noted.

A good mattress does not create excessive pressure, it softly "hug" and creates a feeling of comfort Roman Buzunovsomnologist

If a person made a mistake with rigidity and chose a firmer mattress than they would like, the somnologist recommended purchasing a soft mattress topper made of latex or foam 4-5 centimeters high. In addition, along with the mattress, he recommended buying a mattress pad, which will protect the product from contamination.

How to choose a pillow

The pillow should also be chosen not online, but directly in the showroom or bedding store, Buzunov believes.

“Choose several pillows according to your preferences (height, firmness, material). If necessary, ask for help from a consultant. Lie on them in the store for a few minutes and evaluate how comfortable you are. To test pillows, choose a mattress of the same firmness as you have at home, ”the doctor shared.

Do not forget to evaluate the accuracy of tailoring and the absence of visible defects. As a rule, the larger and more famous the manufacturer, the more he cares about his reputation, which means the better his pillows are. Roman Buzunovsomnologist

