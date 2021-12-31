The somnologist of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Medical Research and Education Center, Alexander Kalinkin, recommended starting to restore sleep from January 2 and go to bed at usual time. He was quoted by the agency “Moscow”…

According to the specialist, this measure is necessary to return to the usual schedule by the beginning of the working days. “Unfortunately, on holidays, many people’s sleep patterns are very different from normal. But it is advisable from the second day of the year to try to reduce the time of morning sleep, and even more so. And to switch to the mode that is characteristic of a person, ”he said.

The expert noted that the most optimal sleep period is from 22: 00-23: 00 to 6: 00-7: 00. Especially responsibly approach to the process of restoring the regime is worth people with a fixed work schedule. Those who have a free schedule can afford to lie down and wake up whenever they want, even during the day. “However, it knocks down the” internal clock “and causes problems with night sleep,” Kalinkin summed up.

