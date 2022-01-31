SOMBRA, the European Fantastic Film Festival of Murcia, kicks off activities prior to its eleventh edition, which will be held from March 18 to 26, with the program ‘Amazing Young People’. A series of workshops sponsored by the Youth Department of the Murcia City Council to arouse the interest of the youngest in culture and, specifically, to bring them closer to the seventh art by combining technology and the use of social networks. The workshops will be presented to schools in the municipality of Murcia and will take place from February 28 to March 12, at the Regional Library. The mayor Teresa Franco and the director of the festival, Javier García, advanced this Monday all the details of these proposals.

‘Amazing young people’ is divided into three phases. The first is made up of workshops to be given by Mario Magaña and Tomás Iniesta –both from the Murcian promoter ISKILL– on filming with smartphones, commonly known as ‘smartphones’, from February 28 to March 3. A few days later, from March 7 to 10, Sergio Espín will talk about shooting with drones. That same week, but on Saturday the 12th, the festival’s traditional ‘Film Battle’ will be held. An event in which a hundred young people will have to record a short film in eight hours whose plot they will discover at that moment. They will do it with professional material that the festival gives to the participants.

Screening and award



As a climax, the short films that are shot in the Film Battle will be screened at the Francisco Rabal Regional Film Library during the SOMBRA celebration and will be published on the festival’s official YouTube channel. In addition, the winners will receive a FNAC check worth 900 euros that will be given to them at the closing gala of the contest on Saturday, March 26.

Regarding the SOMBRA schedule, no details about the films that will be screened, their guests or other side activities have yet been revealed. All the information about one of the most thriving festivals of this genre in Spain can be consulted and followed on its official website sombrafestival.com.