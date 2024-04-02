Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the fighting fronts in the center of the country, in a surprising step to advance efforts to combat terrorism.

During the visit, which included the strategic districts of Harartiri and Ail Tiri, the president was accompanied by the leader of Galmudug state, federal legislators, and the Minister of Defense. Government officials stated that the delegation's visit to these two strategic regions was part of moves to advance intensified military operations in the regions of central Somalia. The Somali President held meetings with tribal elders and other community representatives regarding military operations and the liberation of areas remaining under the control of the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab.

Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud stated, in a speech to local residents, that Galmudug state will become the first state that will completely defeat terrorism and will contribute to the liberation of other states.

During the visit, the President promoted a number of commanders of army units stationed on the front lines, to encourage them to continue fighting and raise their morale.