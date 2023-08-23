Mogadishu (Union)

The commander of the Somali army, General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin, said that the country has entered the final battle to expel terrorists from Somalia. Yesterday, the Somali News Agency, SUNA, quoted Muhyiddin as saying, “The war against the terrorist al-Shabaab militia, which seeks to destabilize security and terrorize civilians, has achieved many victories due to the national efforts made by the national army and the popular forces.”

He pointed out that “the army forces inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists in all the liberated areas, as they withdrew from some areas without a fight,” explaining that “the various directions in which the army attacked the enemy achieved great success in many areas.” Mohieldin confirmed that “the armed forces will arrive in the districts of El Bor and Gul Hariri as soon as possible to liberate them from terrorist cells,” noting that the first phase of the war against terrorists will take only two weeks.

In the context, the Somali army liberated yesterday the “Osweni” area of ​​​​the “Galgadud” region in the “Galmadug” regional state, according to the Yemeni Deputy Minister of Information, Abdul Rahman Yusuf al-Adala.