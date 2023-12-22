Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

The Somali army inflicted heavy losses on the terrorist Al-Shabaab militia during two military operations it launched in the central regions of the country, while a prominent leader of the Al-Shabaab movement who was planning to carry out numerous attacks was killed.

The Somali army, in cooperation with local tribal militants, carried out a military operation against the terrorist Al-Shabaab militia in the south of Mudug region in the center of the country.

The Somali news agency, SONA, reported that the military operation took place in Mudug Governorate, including the cities of Amara, Baadawin, and other strategic areas.

During the military operations, army forces and tribal fighters inflicted heavy losses on the terrorist Al-Shabaab militias.

In this context, the Somali army carried out a military operation yesterday in the “Ail Tair” district in the “Galgaduud” region in the center of the country.

During the operation, the army forces succeeded in removing landmines on the roads leading to the “Ail Tair” district, inflicting heavy losses on the militias.

The armed forces continue their advance towards terrorist strongholds with the aim of eliminating the remaining remnants of terrorist elements in the states of Middle Shabelle.

In addition, Somali Information Minister Dawud Aweys said that Somali and American forces killed a senior leader of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement who was planning numerous attacks.

The minister wrote on his account on the “X” platform: “The killing of Ayman’s teacher was confirmed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army with the assistance of American forces on December 17.”

He added, “Ayman was responsible for planning many bloody terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.”

A spokesman for the US military command in Africa (AFRICOM) said that the command carried out an air strike, but added that the target of the strike had not yet been confirmed.

The Somali leadership and Ministry of Information stated that the strike was carried out against the terrorist movement near the town of Jilib in southern Somalia.

Ayman was on the most wanted list within the US State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program, where a $10 million reward was offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

According to the US State Department, he was responsible for preparing an attack on a military base in Kenya in January 2020, in which three Americans were killed, one of whom was in US military service and the other two were contractors.

Several days ago, the Somali army announced that it had regained control of two strategic areas in the center of the country.

According to what was reported by the “Sona” agency, “The Somali National Armed Forces, in cooperation with tribal fighters, regained control of the areas of Tughah Tir and Dahr Ali Hilo, in the south of Mudug Governorate, in the center of the country.”

She indicated that this came during a military operation led by Somali army officers against the remnants of the terrorist Al-Shabaab militia.