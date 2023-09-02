The National Army in Somalia carried out a military operation to target a stronghold attributed to the Al-Shabaab militia in the center of the country.

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Ahmed Muallem Faki, wrote on his personal page on the social networking “Facebook”: “The stronghold of terrorists in the “Damai” region was completely destroyed as a result of the military operations conducted by the national army in cooperation with friendly forces,” according to the agency. Somali news “SUNA”.

This comes after the Somali federal government announced the killing of 30 Al-Shabaab members, following the attack it launched on the city of Qaryoli in the Lower Shabelle region, adjacent to the capital, Mogadishu, on Friday.