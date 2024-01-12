Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Somali army carried out a military operation against members of the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement in rural areas in the center of the country. The Somali news agency, SONA, reported that the military operation took place in areas belonging to Mudug region, where Al-Shabaab militias are hiding. It is noteworthy that the Somali army has recently intensified military operations to eliminate the remnants of Al-Shabaab, loyal to Al-Qaeda, which are present in the few remaining areas at the hands of the rebels.

In another context, a security source said that at least three Ukrainians, in addition to people from Uganda and Somalia, were on board a United Nations helicopter that was detained by Al-Shabaab militants in the center of the country.

On the other hand, the United Nations Assistance Mission to Somalia said yesterday that a guard from the United Nations forces was killed as a result of an attack launched by the Al-Shabaab movement near Mogadishu International Airport.

The mission added that the attack occurred the evening before yesterday, when several mortar shells fell inside the area where the United Nations complex at the airport is located.