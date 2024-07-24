There are only about ten known Roman busts of Antonia the Younger in the world, and one of them is in the small town of Bornos, in the province of Cadiz. The town hall of this town of just over 7,600 inhabitants proudly displayed the portrait of the mother of the Emperor Claudius, from the first century, until a thief stole it inadvertently at the end of 2010. The head was found in 2019 in the Munich Glyptothek and returned to its home a year later. But the case did not end there. The dust raised by the discovery led German academics to wonder where this exclusive representation came from. The answer was in Carissa Aurelia, a Roman site located between Bornos and Espera that has barely been excavated, and which now, thanks to that confusion, is finally going to be studied in an international research project.

“That is the link,” proudly boasts Hugo Palomares, mayor of Bornos, about a six-year action plan financed by the German foundation Thyssen and involving the University of Seville, the universities of Cologne and Kiel (in Germany), and the University of Groningen (in the Netherlands). Such international deployment is supported by the rarity of coming across a practically untouched Roman site that hides a city believed to date back to the late Bronze Age, with powerful Punic influences and which was once a UNESCO World Heritage Site. municipality in the 1st century BC. “It has enormous potential. It is rare for a team to excavate for the first time within the limits of a city,” explains Diego Romero, the professor at the University of Seville who will lead the team from this institution.

Although the only things barely visible on the surface are some hypogeal tombs dug into a hillside, the remains of some pillars and a mausoleum, the researchers are not going in blind. In 2021, they carried out a non-invasive survey with ground-penetrating radar and discovered the potential of a 14-hectare city so unique that it does not follow the classic Roman grid urbanism with the forum in the centre. Instead, signs of a pre-Roman layout adapted to the hillside orography were drawn on the screen with a terraced forum, an acropolis with a temple at the top and even a possible theatre. “Streets, houses, walls, towers have appeared to us, but now is the time to check it out. It is exciting,” explains Romero, referring to a first hypothesis that the team will publish in a scientific article.

The clues about Carissa also speak of powerful Phoenician and Punic influences that survived after Romanisation and that Romero appreciates in the use of these tombs dug in the stone, the use of symbols on the coins typical of this culture and the urban layout itself. Even in the toponymy of Carissa there is the suspicion that the name comes from Perromanian periods. However, the surname Aurelia – derived from the mother of Julius Caesar – provides clues to the status it achieved as a Roman municipality already in the first century BC in a growing splendour that it maintained in the century after our era and that led it to also have a representation of Antonia the Younger, mother of the emperor Claudius.

Proposed urban layout of Carissa Aurelia (Bornos, Cádiz), based on geophysical surveys, which shows an irregular layout with a forum, acropolis and theatre. Carissa Aurelia Project and the Guadalete Valley

The city, located in the Sierra de Cádiz, was part of a network of Roman towns and settlements, including Calduba in Sierra Aznar (Arcos) and Ocuri (in Ubrique). Also, like some of these sites, it has suffered the weight of oblivion since it was uninhabited in the 12th century, during the Almohad period. And yet Carissa Aurelia is briefly mentioned by the classical historians and geographers Pliny the old and Ptolemy, that the presence of the site has been known since the 16th century and that the toponymy is preserved in the current Cortijo de Carija, a private agricultural farm within whose boundaries the city expands. However, the most important recent excavations of the city date back to the eighties of the twentieth century, focusing especially on the area of ​​the acropolis and not inside the walls of the town.

“Perhaps the lack of excavations is because, although the area is now well connected, it was not before,” Romero doubts. The team’s intention is to clear up so many unknowns with work that will combine the use of ground-penetrating radars and non-invasive techniques with specific excavations, within the framework of the project. Carissa Aurelia and the Guadalete Valley: an urban and regional study of the history of ancient settlements in southern Andalusia. Although the work schedule is set for six years, the team has already secured funding from the Thyssen Foundation for two years, extendable for one more year, thanks to funding of 155,000 euros. In addition to Romero, the working group also includes the professor from the University of Seville, José Beltrán – the architect of the discovery of the stolen head in Munich – and the German archaeologist from Cologne, Michael Heinzelmann.

Bust of the mother of Emperor Claudius, Antonia the Younger, stolen from Bornos and found in Munich. Jose Beltran

It remains to be seen whether the investigative light on Carissa Aurelia will also serve to stop the constant looting of various sites in the Sierra. Romero regrets the constant presence of holes that were found in the first geophysical surveys of 2021: “The Civil Guard should be more vigilant, although I know it is difficult.” Mayor Palomares also recognizes the problem, although he clarifies that “little by little it is being contained.” For now, the mayor prefers to focus on this new research project, which has the support of his council, that of Espera and the collaboration of the private owner of the land. Although Palomares does not lose sight of the desire that the ultimate goal may be that, one day, “it can be put into value.”

It is expected that around twenty students of History and Archaeology from the four participating universities will arrive in Carissa in mid-September. The idea will be to carry out surveys within the city walls: in the forum, in a street and in a house. In addition, the team plans to learn about the relationship between the town and its surroundings over the years by studying the settlement of Esperilla, identified as the ancient Cappa, and the Roman road that ran through its vicinity. Meanwhile, Romero counts down the days with a mixture of responsibility and excitement: “I made my first steps as an archaeologist in the surroundings in 2009. Ptolemy says that Carisa is between Lebrija and Seville, I am from Lebrija and now I live in Seville. It seems that I am predestined.”