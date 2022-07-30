Everything seems to indicate that FC Barcelona wants to find a way out for De Jong this summer whatever it may be. The Catalans know that he is one of his most valuable assets, but given the emergence of youngsters, the Dutchman could have a more secondary role and lose value. That is why the first idea of the Blaugrana board was to sell it to raise cash, but its main supporter, Manchester United, does not seem to be willing to pay the 80 million euros that the Catalans are asking for.
That is why, to unblock the operation, another option would have arisen that could satisfy all parties. We are talking about the transfer route, as Bayern and Juventus would be interested in the Dutchman playing next season on loan to their teams.
This option could unblock everything, since the midfielder is not willing to lower his salary at Barça, and leaving in this way he could keep his salary while the Catalans would not have to take charge of it. In addition, the fact of being able to play for another team with more options would allow the player not to lose value and therefore be able to sell him next season for a good price, or even convince the team to which he leaves on loan to pay the transfer.
Laporta went out yesterday to put some pressure on De Jong to make a decision, since if he wants to stay he will have to accept the salary reduction. From the words of the president of FC Barcelona it is understood that they want the Dutchman to continue in the team, but not at all costs. The arrival of so many signings makes it understandable that the player views a salary cut with suspicion, so the best thing to do would be to look for a way out and start a new stage.
Juventus after Pogba’s serious injury, or Bayern Munich due to the lack of a player in midfield like Frenkie, could be good destinations.
