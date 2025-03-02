Spring is just around the corner and that only means that the moment to dust off the barbecue has arrived. Although we still do not know exactly what time this 2025 will do in Spain, we are clear that we will begin to multiply our plans abroad. Of course, have a barbecue at home It is not always possible.

Although there are many small, compact and even desktop models, the smoked and typical grill flavor is not easy to get at home. In addition, when installing a barbecue you have to take into account community norms and know What does the Horizontal Property Law on barbecues say to avoid fines.

To avoid all these complications, Cecotec has launched the perfect perfect appliance: it is about An Air Fryer with Ahumador that allows to achieve the typical flavor of a barbecue, but without smoke, without leaving smell and, of course, without anyone being able to fine you. And best of all, it is cheaper than you imagine.

Smokeless or smell barbecue

This air fryer serves as barbecue. Cecotec





Buy for 99.90 euros



The most striking feature of the Cecofry & Grill Smokin ‘4500 is that it allows you to enjoy the characteristic grill flavor in a healthier and smokeless way. Another of its advantages is that its design incorporates a double grill to get the perfect point in each food without having to turn half cooking.

But, in addition to allowing us to enjoy A barbecue without leaving homeanother of the advantages of this small appliance is that it is multifunctional, since it acts as an iron and, of course, of a fryer. Simply select the cooking mode for each food or choose from the 10 programs that come standard.

With all these advantages, the investment of 100 euros in a multifunctional air fryer is worth it. The capacity, yes, is smaller than other models, especially duals, since it offers 4.5 literswhat is enough for several people.

What meat is recommended to do barbecue

Lamb meat in the barbecue. INTEROVIC

Although barbecues already admit many foods, the meat is still of the favorites to enjoy the grill. Of course, you have to know How many kilos of meat per person for a barbecueas well as knowing the order of cooking of the pieces that we cook, as well as

Pork meat should be the first because they cook rapidly. This group enters the bacon, sausages and ribs, among others. Chicken is an increasingly popular option for its tasty result, although the bearding queen is beef.

