With smart interventions in post-war neighborhoods, there is room for hundreds of thousands of new social rental homes, especially in (full) large cities. This is what architectural firm KAW concluded after carrying out thirteen city scans on behalf of housing associations. In Den Bosch they are already setting a good example. “We need to look at existing neighborhoods differently.”
Dennis Naaktgeboorte
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#solution #lies #city #room #hundreds #thousands #social #rental #homes #postwar #neighborhood
Leave a Reply