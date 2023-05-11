The frontman of the Russian rock band “Bi-2” Leva said he would not return to Russia

The soloist of the Russian rock band “Bi-2” Lyova (real name – Yegor Bortnik) ruled out his return to Russia. He left a corresponding comment under one of the posts in his Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

One of the subscribers asked the musician when the band’s new concerts will take place in Russia. “I will not return to Russia,” the Bi-2 frontman replied.

In one of the other comments, Bortnik wrote that Russia “crossed out all its achievements.” It is noted that in the publication under which the artist announced his decision, there is a geolocation Israel.

Earlier, Bortnik confirmed the cancellation of the Bi-2 concert in Moscow’s Luzhniki, which was supposed to take place on June 10. In addition, in response to the fan’s congratulations on Victory Day, the performer called the Russians “animals with conditioned reflexes of pronunciation of words, but without any connection between themselves.”