The soloist of the group “Tea for Two” Stas Kostyushkin bought a motorcycle for millions of rubles

The soloist of the Russian group “Tea for Two” Stas Kostyushkin bought a motorcycle for millions of rubles. This is reported by the Telegram channel “Star”.

Previously, the 51-year-old pop artist on his Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) showed a picture where he posed on a black bike of the Italian company Ducati. “I never thought about Ducati, but it happened,” the singer signed the post, adding the hashtags #BetterLateThanNever and #SeasonBe.

At the same time, the artist did not announce the cost of the purchase. However, according to the Telegram channel, prices for such vehicles start at 2.5 million rubles.

