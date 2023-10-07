The awareness campaigns promoted by the Department of Social Policy, Families and Equality, to raise awareness in society about the importance of marking the ‘solidarity increased by almost half a million euros the financial contribution of companies and citizens of the Region to help families in vulnerable situations. As reported yesterday by the Community, more than 10 million euros will be allocated to third sector entities for the execution of social projects that contribute to improving the quality of life of the most needy people. The increase will make it possible to increase the number of funded projects or the amount of subsidies directed to social action organizations, for which 142 entities are opting this year.

This was indicated by Minister Conchita Ruiz during her participation in the II International Forum ‘Business and NGO: Alliances with Impact’, organized by the Columbares Association, where she highlighted that “companies in the Region are increasingly committed and committed to “Corporate social responsibility as a differential value to create a more responsible and involved society with those who need it most.”

Ruiz indicated that “organizations that fight against poverty, social exclusion and any type of inequality are fundamental pieces to advance in the transformation of our environment,” and praised the work carried out by third sector entities in promoting solidarity , “since they serve as a direct link to reach the most vulnerable groups in a more effective way.”

142 entities and groups aspire to obtain financing for their actions in this year’s call

The call for subsidies from the 0.7% quota that citizens and companies have allocated for social purposes will have as its development axes social incorporation, the promotion of personal autonomy and care for children and families.

Fight against the poorness



The Region faces the challenge of fighting poverty, inequality and social exclusion as set out in the 2030 Agenda, through different lines of subsidies for the development of good practices and social projects. Among them, the one destined to the European Platform against Poverty and Social Exclusion (EAPN), worth 60,000 euros, in order to strengthen the associative fabric of the third sector.

In the spotlight is addressing the needs of the vulnerable population

Furthermore, in order to promote and encourage social intervention actions, as well as guarantee coverage of the needs of the vulnerable population, the call for subsidies to combat poverty for this year amounts to two million euros.

On the other hand, the Third Sector Support Table, in which the Community and representatives of different social entities participate, serves as a forum for permanent dialogue, exchange of experiences, knowledge and a work space to strengthen cooperation with the social entities, as well as to carry out a continuous analysis of social reality and seek effective solutions to problems of social vulnerability.