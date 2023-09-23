There will be 12 finals towards glory, 12 individual matches between the best golfers in Europe and the United States that this Sunday (starting at 11:00 on Movistar Golf and Teledeporte) will decide the winning team of the Solheim Cup, the first to be held in Spain (in Finca Cortesín, Málaga). This Saturday, the European team signed a comeback worthy of Seve’s best spirit and equalized at eight points a tournament that had started on Friday with a resounding 0-4 loss.

The distances were maintained in the round of foursomes (alternating strokes in each pair) in the morning compared to the end of Friday. The European captain, the Norwegian Suzann Pettersen, opted this time to line up Carlota Ciganda at the start, very plugged into the sixth Solheim that she has competed in her career, a veteran already at 33 years old. The Spanish had led the continental reaction when the Europeans began with that 0-4 slap, the worst start in history. And she delivered again at the start.

Paired with Emily Pedersen, the Navarrese gave another point to her team, 2&1 (two holes ahead with one to play) against Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho. The most unequal match was the resounding victory of Korda and Corpuz against Hall and Boutier by 5&3, while in the other two duels of the morning round the balance was tipped once for each side in two very even matches. Europe gave in with Maguire and Nordqvist, a priori one of their most reliable duos, and the attempt to close the gap ended in a draw that allowed the American troops to maintain the gap (7-5).

The fourballs (one ball per player) in the afternoon they returned Carlota Ciganda to the ring, this time with Linn Grant, her partner from Friday. And full again for the Spanish, 2&1 against Kang and Vu. Europe even allowed itself a comfortable victory, that of Hull and Maguire by 4&3 against Korda and Ewing. The scoreboard once again reflected 3-1 in this modality to lead to the exciting finale this Sunday. Europe seeks the third crown in a row at Solheim; United States, the reconquest of enemy territory.

