Monday, June 5, 2023, 01:50



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The massive celebration of Armed Forces Day in Cartagena ended last night with a solemn lowering of the flag at the Alfonso XII Dock presided over by the Admiral of Maritime Action, Vice Admiral Alfonso Delgado Moreno, and with the assistance of the Government delegate, Caridad Rives, among other authorities. Over the weekend, the three armies exhibited in the city various materials used to provide security for the Spanish and opened the doors of bases and ships. Hundreds of Cartagena visited the minesweeper ‘Segura’ on Saturday, and yesterday the amphibious assault ship ‘Galicia’.

The lowering of the large-sized flag that flies from the mast of the Dock brought together numerous people from Cartagena at sunset. He was honored by a mixed company made up of sections of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and Space, as well as the Civil Guard. The Music Unit of the Tercio de Levante of the Marine Infantry also took part –which on Saturday participated in the Granada parade presided over by the King and Queen–, as well as the Salvas Battery of the 73rd Anti-aircraft Artillery Regiment (RAAA) of the Spanish Army .

After the lowering with the National Anthem, the Touch of Prayer was interpreted. The force returned to Arsenal to the sounds of the ‘Ganando Barlovento’ military march.

Activities for Armed Forces Day were especially prominent on Saturday. The rain that fell that morning in the city made it necessary to delay visits to the Arsenal and the Submarine Base. But in the afternoon, with the sun already out, the Navy recovered the planned program. And the influx of public to the exhibition of material, vehicles and weapons displayed at the access to the cruise terminal grew. Soldiers from the Parachute Brigade and RAAA 73, sailors from the Special Naval Warfare Force and aviators from the General Air Academy, among others, participated.