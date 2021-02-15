Chemical aerosols in spray cans for use on windows help prevent the windows from fogging up in winter. They create a protective film on the surface of the triplex, which prevents the crystallization of moisture from the vapor. However, such aerosols are not always at hand, and to buy them you need to go to a specialized spare parts store. Therefore, drivers often use improvised anti-fogging products that can be found in a simple supermarket. What are these drugs?

Why do glasses fog up?

Various factors can cause fogging. Often this is:

wet shoes or clothes of passengers;

a clogged air filter that impairs the supply of fresh air to the passenger compartment;

malfunction of the air conditioner flap drive, which blocks the fresh air flow;

blocked vents in the luggage compartment;

non-working water drains at the base of the windshield;

clogged condensate pipe of the air conditioner evaporator;

a leaking heater radiator.

Depending on these factors, the pressure of saturated water vapor increases inside the cabin, which reaches the “dew point” at a certain temperature and falls out on cold surfaces. A white coating appears on the glass.

Alcohol with water

When the glass becomes covered with white perspiration, the natural desire of the driver is to wipe it with a rag, scarf or hat. However, this does not lead to anything. The wiped area fogs up even more.

The most effective remedy is considered to be a solution of alcohol with water. In the store you can buy vodka and microfiber rags, which are good at removing small dust particles. To be sure, you can add glycerin to the solution, which is sold in pharmacies at stores. One bottle is inexpensive, and the effect is colossal. Next, we saturate the rag with the solution and rub the glass surface dry. The glass remains clean for several hours. Then the processing can be repeated.

Laundry soap

You can try the old soldier way. To prevent fogging of gas mask glasses in the army, dry laundry soap is often used. A mesh is drawn on the glasses, which is then rubbed with a rag until a uniform protective layer is obtained. The transparency of the glasses deteriorates, but they fog up less.

The windshield of a car can also be treated with dry soap. The secret of success lies in the good rubbing of the preparation over the surface. It is necessary to obtain a homogeneous film that would absorb moisture and prevent it from crystallizing.

Shaving foam or gel

Shaving products contain alcohol, glycerin and soap and can therefore be used to combat fogging. In addition, it contains propylene glycol, which covers the glass with an even film, preventing the appearance of water droplets. The foam is applied to paper towels and rubbed into problem areas of the glass. The more the drug is consumed, the better the protective properties of the film. After drying, the foam disappears and the glass remains transparent.

Better shaving foam works with a gel that foams less.

In general, all of the listed funds are obtained a little cheaper than cylinders with special chemicals. They work worse, but they will work as a temporary remedy. The main thing then is not to be too lazy to go to the spare parts store and, if possible, buy a bottle of special aerosol for 200-300 rubles, which can be put in the glove compartment just in case.