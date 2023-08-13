The handbook of US Army 2011 opens one of its chapters with a line from Rudyard Kipling’s poem, The young British soldier (1890), written as advice to the incoming cohort after their return to England: “When you are wounded and left on the plains of Afghanistan, the women go out to butcher what remains.”

The manual, distributed at the height of the US counterinsurgency in Afghanistan, invoked Kipling and other imperial voices to warn their soldiers that “neither the Soviets in the early 1980s nor the West in the last decade had progressed much beyond Kipling’s warning about Afghan women. In that neglect, we have ignored women as a key demographic in counterinsurgency.”

Around this time, a growing number of US military units were training all-female counterinsurgency teams, despite being against military policy. At that time, the assignment of women to ground combat units was not permitted. However, the soldiers were deployed to get closer to Afghans and their homes in the so-called “battle for hearts and minds” during the Afghan war, which began on October 7, 2001, in response to the September 11 attacks. September.

key role in intelligence

The uniformed women also played a fundamental role in intelligence gathering. Their femininity, which was the excuse for many years to prohibit their participation in combat, became an asset: “Like all adolescents – young Afghans have a natural desire to impress women – this can be advantageous for the forces US military (…), as female soldiers can obtain different, and even more detailed, information than their male counterparts.”

Whether collecting intelligence or calming the victims of a US special forces raid, uniformed women, despite a lack of proper training, played a central and invisible role in the war in Afghanistan.

Their memories of what they experienced on these missions challenge official narratives both of the women breaking through the US military’s ‘bronze ceiling’ and of the war being waged supposedly in the name of Afghan women’s rights and freedom.

other role

Once deployed with an Army Ranger Regiment in 2012, Cindy was attached to a “direct action” unit, which she explains, “are the special forces portrayed in action movies kicking in doors, seizing documents and capturing people.” . While the special forces were carrying out her mission, her job was to “interact with women and children to obtain information or find out if there were nefarious elements that were hidden under burkas and things of that nature.”

She explained that “as a woman you have different tools that you can use that a man doesn’t have”. As an example, she recalled how a ranger questioned a small child, assuming that she knew something. The little boy was terrified because the soldier was with his helmet and rifle. Cindy, by contrast, knelt down and removed her helmet and put her hand on the crying boy’s shoulder. “We couldn’t get anything out of it, but you can change shapes with a completely different energy.”

She proudly recalled how in just 15 minutes she was able to identify the correct location of a Taliban, when her unit had originally arrived at the wrong location. She highlighted emotional labor to evoke empathy and sensitivity in the midst of violent and often traumatic special operations.

Beth’s role, a logistics officer, was to gather information on which villages were most likely to join the US military-backed internal defense forces (Cold War counterinsurgency strategy). To elicit feelings of safety and comfort when entering an Afghan home or searching a vehicle, she described adjusting the tone of her voice, removing her bulletproof vest, and sometimes placing her hands on the bodies of Afghan women and children.

But this “kind and gentle” aspect of his work was inseparable from the home raids in which he also participated, during which Marines would break down the doors of families’ homes in the middle of the night, ripping people off. from their dream to question them… or worse.

To circumvent military policy that in the mid-2000s prohibited women from being directly assigned to ground combat units, they were “temporarily attached” to all-male units and encouraged not to talk about the work they were doing. .

Because of the unofficial nature of their roles, the women also lived through a culture of sexist abuse. Soldiers who didn’t want women among them joked that the acronym for Cultural Support Teams (CST) actually stood for “Casual Sex Team.” Such treatment undermined the US military’s portrayals of military women as role models of feminist liberation for Afghan women.

Victims of assaults

Beth, after being left alone on her culture support team and the only woman in a container shared with 80 men, recounted that the Marines spread false rumors about her. Other sources indicated that there was a pervasive culture of demeaning women within the ranks. This came at a time when higher-ups were publicly disapproving of the epidemic of allegations of sexual assault, and even rape, in their ranks.

“It was the best and the worst experience. I did things that I will never do again, but also professionally I have never been treated so badly. I had no voice, no one covered my back. The Marines didn’t want us women there,” Beth said.

Mollie deployed to Afghanistan as part of a women’s engagement team in 2009. Her career up to that point had been plagued with discriminatory experiences. In some cases, there were subtle and critical looks. But she also described specific cases such as when the officer was informed of her arrival at the unit. He, according to her, said bluntly: “I don’t want a woman to work for me.”

Mollie saw in the Women’s Engagement Team (FET) a way to showcase the skill and courage of women within a masculinized military institution.

“During FET, I saw great women and it frustrates me that they have to put up with sexism. Seeing this, I wanted to stay and continue to fight this situation, so the Marines don’t have to put up with the same kind of misogynistic and sexist comments that I did.” She continued to enlist year after year.

But for other women, being deployed in exclusionary conditions and gender-restricted roles was a good reason to quit after their contract ended.

Model of feminism?

In 2013, Ronda supported a mission deployed to Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan. She was one of two women living on a remote base with Operational Detachment Alpha, the main fighting force of the Green Berets (special forces). For her, one of the most rewarding aspects of her work was the model of feminism that she represented for Afghan women.

“They had never seen a woman in a military uniform and they understood that women can do more than take care of children,” said Ronda. Amanda, who had been on a similar mission in Uruzgan province in southern Afghanistan, also described how she inspired local women, in her case by telling what life was like in New York. “They understood that there is more to the world than Afghanistan,” she commented.

“I think the women’s teams have given Afghan women hope that change is coming. They want the freedom that American women enjoy,” a soldier said in a 2012 Army press release.

But deep down, the US military did not send women with the intention of improving the lives of Afghan women, no matter how much it may have led you to believe. Rather, the special forces recognized Afghan women as a key piece of the puzzle in convincing men to join the internal defense forces. Male soldiers could not easily enter an Afghan home as the women who lived there were disrespected. A 2011 Marine Corps Gazette article stressed that “military women are perceived as a ‘third gender’ and ‘are there to help.’ This perception allows us to access the entire Afghan population.”

The use of “third gender” often refers to gender identity outside of the conventional masculine or feminine binary. In contrast, military uses of such language reinforced gender biases about women as caretakers versus men as combatants.

The experiences of women who participated in the war in Afghanistan complicates any simplistic portrayal of them as trailblazers for equal rights in the US military. His untreated injuries, unrecognized duties, and abusive working conditions create a much more ambivalent mix of subjugation and path-breaking.

And even as her position helped to formalize the role of women in combat, it did so by reinforcing gender stereotypes and racist portrayals of the Afghan people. In fact, Afghan women have long been mobilizing on their own terms, largely unintelligible to the US military, and they continue to do so with extraordinary courage now that the Taliban have regained control of their country.

It is devastating, but not surprising, that the military occupation of Afghanistan has not ultimately improved women’s rights. The current situation calls for feminist perspectives that question war as a solution to foreign policy problems and work against forms of racism that make people antagonistic.

As the years have passed since 9/11, we must remember how the wars have also been justified in the name of women’s rights, and how little progress they have made in favor of women, be it in the headquarters of the body from Quantico, Virginia, or on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan.

JENNIFER GREENBURG

THE CONVERSATION (**)

Professor of International Relations at the University of Sheffield.

(**) The Conversation is a non-profit organization that seeks to share ideas and academic knowledge with the public. This article is reproduced here under a Creative Commons license and was edited for space.

