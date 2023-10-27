The soldier who was seriously injured last week after his vehicle overturned on the N-122 national highway near Langa de Duero (Soria) has died. The soldier remained hospitalized in Burgos, where he was transferred after the truck in which he was traveling with a colleague overturned and fell down a six-meter-high embankment. The driver of the car died that same day as a result of the impact when it left the road. The N-122 is one of the most dangerous roads in Spain due to its irregular terrain. The deceased belonged to the Army and were returning to their base in Galicia after maneuvers in Zaragoza.

The Army reported the death this Thursday afternoon through the social network X, formerly Twitter. “With a feeling of deep sadness, we regret to inform that Sergeant Raúl Molina Descalzo, assigned to the Artillery Group of the Galicia VII Brigade, injured in the traffic accident on October 19 when one of the trucks returning from the former overturned. . GAMMA AZOR 23, unfortunately passed away today,” they published. The message offered his condolences and support to family, friends and colleagues. Molina, 24, was traveling as co-pilot of Iván Mejuto, 37, the driver of the truck and also deceased. Mejuto had been in the Army since 2006 and had extensive experience driving vehicles like the one he was driving when he went off the road in Soria. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

More information

The accident occurred at kilometer point 244.70 of this route, towards Valladolid, near the Soria town of Langa de Duero, as reported by the Government Subdelegation in Soria. The convoy, with trucks carrying light vehicles and tanks, had left the Aragonese capital hours before bound for Galicia and was made up of up to 400 logistical and combat support units. The municipal area in which the traffic accident occurred has steep ups and downs and curves. The Soria Firefighters had to intervene to rescue the two members of the Army from the cabin, seriously affected by the impact. The paramedics confirmed Mejuto’s death and took his partner by ambulance to the Burgos hospital. The deceased had spent 15 days of live-fire exercises with his companions in Zaragoza, common maneuvers in detachments like his, and they hoped to arrive the next day at his military base in Figueirido (Pontevedra).

This accident adds to the multiple regular accidents on the N-122, a 567 route that connects the east and west of Castilla y León from Portugal to Aragon. Less than half of the route has been converted to a highway, the A-11, despite multiple promises of investments and works in the last 30 years. The road becomes especially dangerous in autumn or winter due to poor visibility, the route with curves or changes in gradient, wild animals crossing the road or the frequent rain and fog during this period.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_