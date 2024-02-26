Aaron Bushnell, the US Air Force soldier who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, died yesterday afternoon from his serious injuries, when it was night in Italy, said a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police of the District of Columbia.

The Air Force airman was 25 years old. Yesterday he showed up in front of the Jerusalem embassy on International Drive in the north of the city and recorded a video: «I will no longer be an accomplice to the genocide. I am about to undertake an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people experienced in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it is not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal,” Bushnell said. Then he doused himself with a liquid, put down the phone and set himself on fire. While he was sacrificing himself and the flames began to surround him, he shouted “Free Palestine”.

His extreme gesture is the latest in an outcry of protests against Israeli actions and the Biden Administration's support for Israeli operations in Gaza.

On Sunday evening, numerous pro-Palestine demonstrators flocked to New York, in front of the Jewish Culture Center, on 92nd Street, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The area was patrolled by dozens of policemen, access to the center was closed, barriers were erected to keep people at a safe distance, while on the sidewalk in front, between 92 Street and Lexington Avenue, protesters chanted pro-Gaza, anti-Joe Biden and anti-genocide while Palestine flags continue to be flown.

There was tension but no incidents were reported.

Two days ago, however, a group of activists occupied the entrance to the building that houses, again in New York, the offices of the two federal and democratic senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, “guilty” of supporting Israel. The young people wore T-shirts with the words “Ceasefire Now”, immediately ceasefire.