It would be Roman Bykovsky, 27, a native of Orel. On April 12, two journalists managed to intercept the phone call with his wife who urged him to use violence on the towns he allegedly met during his mission in Ukraine

“Go and rape the Ukrainians, but don’t tell me anything and use condoms.” In a phone call intercepted by the Ukrainian security service, a woman a few days ago invited her husband to the front with the Russian army to rape Ukrainian women. Today that soldier was captured near Izyum, as reported by former city council deputy Ilia Ponomarev.

About a week ago, two journalists from the investigative team of the Russian service of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty began to investigate some agency dispatches that reported the conversation of a Russian couple, wife and husband, in which she reassured him and on the contrary, he urged him to use violence against women he would meet in Ukraine as long as he did not tell her the details of his exploits and made sure he was wearing adequate protection. “Go, rape Ukrainian women, I allow you, but don’t tell me anything: but don’t forget the protections.” It was a certain Olga who spoke about her in an audio to her husband, Roman Bykovsky, enlisted in Putin’s so-called “special operation” in Ukraine.

The surreal conversation lasted about 30 seconds and was reportedly recorded in the Kherson region by the Ukrainian secret services. Then, at a later time, then it would end up in the hands of the two reporters of the broadcaster funded by the American government.

On April 12, the Sluzhba bezpeky Ukrayiny (Sbu) announced the content of the audio and journalists allegedly came into possession of the couple’s telephone numbers. Then thanks to their profiles on Russian social networks it was possible to reconstruct the story of who the two were on the phone.

He was Roman Bykovsky, 27, originally from Orel, a town 350 kilometers from Moscow. And it would be the man captured today near Izyum. He had enlisted in the Dzerzhinsky Division of the National Guard, before ending up in the 108th Novorossiysk-based Assault Air Regiment, which participated in the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

He would move to Feodosia with his wife Olga, also originally from Orel, and here they would have their child, who is now four years old.

In the audio in which she authorizes him to rape the Ukrainians, he too can be heard replying: «Ah, so I should rape them and not tell you anything: can I really?». Her wife remarks: “Yes, you have my permission, but she uses the protections.” The two then laugh, as if it were a topic to joke about.