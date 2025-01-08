The alleged driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day used the popular ChatGPT chatbot to plan the explosion, officials confirmed to reporters Tuesday.

The suspect used ChatGPT to try to calculate how much explosive was needed to cause the explosionaccording to authorities.

Last week, authorities identified the person found dead inside the Cybertruck as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a soldier from active-duty Army in Colorado Springs, and said he acted alone. The FBI says the incident appeared to be a case of suicide.

Why is the use of AI important?

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has assured this Tuesday that the Cybertruck explosion was the first incident on US soil where ChatGPT was used to build an explosive device.









Critics of artificial intelligence have warned that it could be used for harmful purposes, and the Las Vegas attack could add to those criticisms.

“It is noteworthy that we now also have clear evidence in this case that the suspect used ChatGPT artificial intelligence to help plan his attack,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a press conference.

“This is the first incident I’m aware of on US soil where ChatGPT is used to help an individual build a particular device,” added McMahill.

ChatGPT Warnings

OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, has responded to this information by assuring that the company was “committed to artificial intelligence tools being used responsibly” and that its “models are designed to reject harmful instructions.”

“In this case, ChatGPT responded with information already publicly available on the Internet and provided warnings against harmful or illegal activities,” the company said in a statement cited by Axios.

No connection to New Orleans attack

The FBI, for its part, has been defending for days that there was no definitive link between a truck attack in New Orleans that killed more than a dozen people and the Cybertruck explosion, which left seven with minor injuries.

They added that the suspect he had no animosity towards the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trumpand probably suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Livelsberger’s phone had a six-page manifesto that authorities were investigating, police say.