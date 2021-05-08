Abu Dhabi (WAM)

“The Soldier” magazine – affiliated to the Ministry of Defense – issued a special supplement on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the unification of the UAE armed forces on May 6, 1976, as part of its keeping pace with the timeless national events in the history of the UAE, and its keenness to participate in celebrating it and commemorating its glorious memory.

The special publication, titled “The Forty-fifth Anniversary of the Unification of the Armed Forces … An Rising Power and Effective Roles”, included many themes and topics that highlight the importance of this historic and eternal event.

In this context, the “soldier” said: Today we celebrate the history of our armed forces and their achievements in all fields, after they became a multi-purpose and task force tool in war, peace and crises .. This would not have been possible without the wise leadership’s keenness to prepare and train the human components of the armed forces. And permanently rehabilitating and developing it, and providing all the needs and capabilities necessary to create a strong modern army equipped with the latest military technology; To defend the state’s sovereignty and protect its national security. The magazine added in its special issue: On the day of the unification of the armed forces, we feel proud and proud, as we remember the creations of the founding fathers in building this young state … they are the exploits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brother Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum «May God rest their souls. », Then to them, the people of peace, followed by peace .. They have alerted with their acumen to the extent of the need for unity, and hastened, may God bless them, shorten the distances, and established the structure and closed the ranks, and gave us the best of life, and from the armies we prevent it, and from the visions that are sufficient for us to further build, grow and unite. Under the title “A Bright History of the Armed Forces”, “The Soldier” said that the decision to unify the armed forces on the sixth of May 1976 marked a turning point in its concept and doctrine, and that what we see today of armed forces trained with high efficiency and superior capabilities to carry out multiple tasks, It is nothing but the product of a long series of developments that have taken place in our armed forces in response to changes in the regional and international environment and in keeping with the developments that have occurred in weapon systems, military doctrines and the nature of conflicts .. The magazine mentioned in this context the stages that the armed forces went through, which were represented in the strength of the coast of the Trucial States , The Union Defense Force, and the Federal Armed Forces.

The “soldier” reviewed the historical role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in unifying the armed forces, as he insisted on this goal since the establishment of the state in 1971, and worked hard and strong will to achieve it over the years that followed this History, until it was reached, and the obstacles that stood in his way did not prevent him from completing this path to its end.