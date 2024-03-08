Senior lieutenant from Tuva, Chalym Chuldum-oolu, who destroyed a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), received the title of Hero of Russia. The corresponding entry appeared on March 8 in the Telegram channel of the head of the Republic Vladislav Khovalyg.

“Tuva has another hero! Senior Lieutenant Chalym Syundyupovich Chuldum-ool from the 55th Guards Brigade. Thanks to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the decision!” – the message says.

Earlier, on February 23, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Colonel General Viktor Goremykin presented state awards to servicemen of the Vostok group of forces performing combat missions in the zone of a special military operation in the South Donetsk direction.

Military orders and medals were received by military personnel of the motorized rifle formation of the Eastern Military District and the marine corps of the Baltic Fleet. They were awarded the Order of Courage, Suvorov, Zhukov and “For Courage” medals, and the “St. George Cross” insignia of IV degree.

On February 22, Guard Senior Lieutenant Alexander with the call sign Moscow told how he received a military award personally from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has been in the Northern Military District zone since the first day – in an artillery regiment as a fire platoon commander. The officer received the Medal “For Courage” and the Zhukov Medal after successfully completing combat missions.

On February 21, Colonel General Viktor Goremykin presented state awards to the servicemen of the Center group who distinguished themselves during the liberation of Avdeevka. The servicemen explained why they received awards.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.