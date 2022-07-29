Military Times: man pretended to be blind and deceived the Department of Veterans Affairs

The former soldier feigned blindness, defrauded the Department of Veterans Affairs of almost a large sum, and went to jail. About it informs military times.

From 1987 to 2017, 58-year-old John Paul Cook from the US city of Marshall, North Carolina, received almost a million dollars (59.3 million rubles) in disability payments, pretending to be blind due to an injury allegedly received during the service.

According to the case file, Cook enlisted in the army in November 1985. The next year, he was injured and claimed that because of this, an eye disease that he had previously suffered was aggravated. After a medical examination in 1987, Cook was discharged, after which he received a disability allowance from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Over the past 30 years, the amount of compensation he receives has increased. By 2005, he was mistakenly recognized as completely blind, and the man began to receive maximum payments. He also received additional cash grants for home repairs.

Despite claims that he was allegedly visually handicapped, Cook had multiple eye exams to get his driver’s license, bought and registered more than 30 cars, and led a Boy Scout troop at events that required good eyesight.

Judge Max O’Cogburn of the Federal District Court sentenced Cook to 10 months in prison, five of which he spent under house arrest. In addition, the American was given a three-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay the Department of Veterans Affairs more than $930,000 (55.2 million rubles).

Cook was charged in December 2020. He pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. The man’s lawyer said the army veteran and father of two is deeply ashamed of his actions. “He knows he was wrong,” he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that in the Japanese city of Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, a man was arrested who pretended to be blind in order to feel a saleswoman in a store. He pretended to stumble and fell, and when the saleswoman leaned over to help, he grabbed her breasts and then fled.