Abu Dhabi (WAM)

“The Soldier” magazine, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, issued a special supplement, on the occasion of the successful arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to Mars, after a seven-month journey that covered more than 493 million kilometers.

The magazine highlighted in the appendix, which was issued in both Arabic and English, this achievement through which the UAE became the first Arab country to reach Mars, the fifth in the world to achieve this achievement, and the third to reach Mars the first time. She pointed out that this achievement comes as a celebration befitting the golden jubilee of the establishment of the union, and a summary of the inspiring story of the Emirates as a country that made the culture of the impossible as a thought, a working approach and a live translation on the ground.