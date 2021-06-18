Sanremo – The great horse riding returns to Sanremo from today until Sunday 20 at the Solaro equestrian field with the holding of a second International Show Jumping Competition, after the one that took place last weekend. To compete in the competition as many as 143 between riders and amazons and 249 horses, representing 15 different nations and from 2 continents.

The two international competitions, organized by the Sanremo Horse Racing Society chaired by Maria Grazia Valle Valenzano Menada, represent a good breath of oxygen for tourism and the city economy. Last weekend at the Solaro they had already competed 154 knights and 267 horses, representing 13 nations, with a large representation of Belgian, German and French athletes, Some riders participate alone, not together with other teammates, so they arrived in Sanremo accompanied by a personal groom. Other participants are, however, accompanied by some family members.

Over the weekend there are about 200 people, present for three days in a row, for a total of about 600 guests in the hotels. About fifty horsemen participated in both the International Competitions and has therefore chosen to stay in the city of flowers for ten days in a row. So in total the number of admissions in the last two weeks is around 1500.

Finally, we must take into account that several among the participants, when they are not training or competing, they go around town, spending in shops and restaurants. At the Solaro there are athletes from France, Sweden, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Spain, Monaco, Israel, Brazil, Poland, Denmark, the United States and, of course, Italy. Unlike in the past, horsemen and Amazons from Africa, Asia and Australia are not present, due to the restrictions for Covid.

Between the big ones the Swiss Barabara Schnieper, the Italian nationals Massimo Grossato, Matteo Checchi and Marco Pellegrino, the Spanish Manuel Pinto, the German Marc Bettinger and the Italian François Spinelli stand out in this sport that can be admired up close in Sanremo. It aims to carve out an important role, as already happened in International Competition last weekend also Felipe Nagata Coutinho Mendoca, rider and instructor of the Sanremo Horse Racing Company. Greta Mondi, Helena Venturi, Marie Eder Ferrero and Camilla Massaglia and Camilla Conti will try to highlight the Matuzian club in the international categories.

Every day at the Solaro 10 races are held to which is added one of the national category. The competitions start at 8 and finish in the late afternoon. On Sunday afternoon the most awaited race with the highest prize money: the Grand Prix. Spectators, whose fever is measured at the entrance, must stand at a distance of one meter from each other. Admission is always free. A peculiarity given that, as a rule, for competitions of this importance in other equestrian fields it is necessary pay tens of euros.—

