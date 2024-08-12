Carolyn Olang prepares lunch at her rural home in Rairi village, Migori County, south-west Kenya. But there is no smoke or fire coming out of her kitchen. She does not have to burn wood. The 43-year-old, who is committed to preserving the environment, has invented a solar oven as part of her fight against deforestation in her village, and has managed to convince more than 300 of her 550 neighbours to use it, saving, she estimates, some 2,100 trees from being cut down every year.

“About three years ago, I attended a seminar to learn about clean energy. I loved the idea of ​​the solar oven, brought it back to my village and have been using one ever since,” she explains. The makeshift oven, which is about the size of a large suitcase, is made from local materials such as scrap wood, old blankets and clothes, aluminium foil, black paint and glass. Olang boils eggs in it for lunch.

68.5% of Kenya’s 54 million people, or 9.1 million households — 1.7 million in urban areas and 7.4 million in rural areas — rely on traditional fuels as their primary source of cooking, with firewood being the predominant fuel, according to the report. Kenya National Kitchen Transition Strategy 2024-2028, prepared by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. The percentage is highest in Migori County, located in the wetlands of the sugar belt in western Kenya, in the heart of the African tropics. With a population of just over one million, 82% of households rely on firewood for cooking, and 10% use charcoal, According to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Traditional fuels contribute to deforestation and high carbon emissions,” says Kenyan sustainability and development strategist Collins Towet, founder of the environmental conservation organization Ovac International, based in Nairobi. Both aggravate the impact of climate change, which in recent years has hit several regions of Kenya, including Migori. “Numerous extreme weather events and climate change impacts have hit Migori County, making it a hotspot for climate change. The increased frequency and severity of climate shocks, such as droughts, floods, heat stress, extreme rainfall and water stress, have negative impacts on agriculture and food security,” the Agriculture document states.

According to the Kenya Forest Service, Forested area accounts for only 0.64% of the county’s territory. Despite the sparse forest cover in this region, the practice of felling trees for firewood consumes tens of thousands of them every year.

Reflective materials

The sustainable stove that Olang developed in March 2021 uses sunlight to cook food, reducing the dependence on firewood by about 60%. Its inventor explains that these ovens collect energy from the sun’s rays and direct it into a cooking space where the heat is concentrated. The oven mainly requires reflective materials, such as aluminum foil or glass, to concentrate the light.

The solar oven invented by Carolyn Olang. Rodgers Otiso

Electrical engineer Elly Otieno says these materials reflect the sun’s rays into the cooking vessel, increasing its temperature. Cooking times vary, but can range from two to three hours on a sunny day, reaching temperatures of 120 to 180°C.

Olang’s oven can be used to cook a variety of foods, including chicken and vegetables. “You can even bake a cake using sunlight,” she says. After testing its effectiveness, she educated other villagers, and more than 300 residents decided to adopt this new oven to significantly reduce the use of firewood.

The fight against deforestation

Scaling up initiatives such as solar ovens on a national scale could contribute significantly to the The country’s clean cooking goals for 2028and the broader goal of reducing carbon emissions by 32% by 2030. Over the past 10 years, the proportion of Kenyans who primarily use clean solutions for cooking (such as LPG, i.e. liquefied petroleum gases, or electricity) has risen from 15% to 31%, according to the National Transition Strategy for the Kitchen“The Government now aims to achieve universal access to clean cooking by 2028,” the document states. This would “avoid unsustainable logging equivalent to 466,543 hectares (approximately 11% of Kenya’s forest cover of 4.2 million hectares) based on an average wood yield of 3.2 tonnes per hectare.”

Rairi residents say the adoption of these solar ovens has mitigated the loss of forest area in the village. For two years, Thomas Oduor has been using the solar oven, which he says is a game-changer in reducing deforestation and promoting environmental conservation. “Traditional cooking methods, based on firewood and charcoal, are the biggest enemies of the village.” [de la lucha contra] “climate change,” says Oduor. “Deforestation causes temperatures to rise and rainfall patterns to change.”

Alice Atieno, a 30-year-old Rairi resident, also sees the huge benefit of adequate tree cover. “We were facing a lot of problems due to climate change, so this solar cooker helps us a lot,” says Atieno. “Since we started using this oven, we have planted a lot of trees, and we don’t need wood as much as an energy source.” Sophia, a 53-year-old resident, says: “I visited Carolyn Olang in July 2021, and she showed me the solar oven.” “We were cutting down trees because we had no other option. I am a farmer and drought is our biggest enemy,” she says.

Carolyn Olang, center, with several of her neighbors. On the left, Alice Atieno and Thomas Oduor. Rodgers Otiso

Although It is not the first or only oven that runs on solar energy. In Kenya, this simple solution is standing out for its effectiveness and adoption rate. According to the Kenya Renewable Energy Association (KEREA), an average Kenyan household consumes between 5 and 10 kilograms of firewood per day, which means an average annual consumption of 3.5 cubic metres of firewood per household. “Considering that a typical Kenyan household consumes 3.5 cubic metres of firewood per year, this initiative potentially saves 1,050 cubic metres of firewood each year. This is equivalent to saving around 2,100 trees per year, as one mature tree provides 0.5 cubic metres of firewood,” explains Olang.

Sustainability expert Towet notes: “Replacing firewood with solar ovens is crucial for environmental conservation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The ovens save money and provide energy security and a sustainable cooking method. This transition empowers communities, fosters sustainability and improves quality of life.” Although solar ovens have limitations, such as reliance on sunlight, their advantages far outweigh the drawbacks, he concludes.

