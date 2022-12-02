The Community of Madrid has activated the Christmas device for Metro transport. The special protocol contemplates the suspension of the service at the Sol station between December 2 and 10, on the 16, 17, 23, 30, 31 of the same month and on January 5 and 7, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. 21 hours for “capacity control abroad”, as reported by Metro on its official Twitter account. During those moments, the trains will not stop nor will it be possible to access the Puerta del Sol station, one of the nerve centers of the capital and where thousands of people gather during Christmas. The temporary suspension of the service at this stop comes at the request of the municipal police, according to the Metro statement.

In addition, due to the pre-grapes and the end-of-year chimes, on December 30 the stop will be closed from 6:00 p.m. and will remain so “beyond 9:00 p.m.”, although Metro has not specified to what time the service will return that day or if it will. On December 31, the service in Sol will be suspended “between 11:30 and 12:30 and after 9:00 pm”. There will also be changes to the Metro timetables on Christmas Eve, when its service will end at 9:30 p.m., while on Christmas it will open two hours later (at 8 a.m.) and on New Year’s an hour after the usual start (at 7 a.m.).

The changes in Metro transport also include an increase in trains of up to 50% on some lines and reinforcement of personnel in the most central stations. The regional government has stressed that the objective of this operation is to help “improve the mobility of users on dates where the number of trips for leisure, shopping and different celebrations increases.” The increase in trains will affect lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 on weekdays and, especially, on Fridays and weekends.

The underground plans to increase the number of trains between 9:30 am and until the end of the service, but especially in the evenings, during the periods in which there are more trips to shopping and leisure areas. Most of the passenger flows on these dates occur at the most central stops in the capital, such as Ópera, Sol, Callao, Gran Vía, Seville, Tirso de Molina, Bank of Spain, Santo Domingo, Plaza de España, Lavapiés, Chueca and Court.

