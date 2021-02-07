In chronicling 1970s rock, the dominance of the progressive and the glam. We tend to forget that they coexisted with a music that was universally more popular and that lasted in success, comfortably surpassing the amendment to the totality that punk represented. We are talking about the soft rock of California, with its double aspect of singer-songwriters and country-rock, tendencies united by social ties (everyone was sleeping with everyone), geographic (the myth of Laurel Canyon) and business (Asylum Records and the entire network of director David Geffen) …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS