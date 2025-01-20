The “Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana” confirms that they have been informed of Pope Francis’ decision to suppress that institution, as it was leaked over the weekend. They themselves have cleared up doubts about their own future. They say that “the central information about the event was true.”

The institution learned of the Pope’s decision at the end of last week, during the general assembly that its consecrated members are holding in the sanctuary of Aparecida (Brazil). Two of its participants leaked the communication to the “Infovaticana” website, a gesture that has been described as “nonsense.” “Two sodalites (consecrated members of the Sodalicio) acknowledged having violated the reservations of the case and, after asking for forgiveness from those present, they were definitively expelled from the Assembly,” states the note published this Monday by the Sodalicio.

The Vatican has tried to ensure that the details of the measure were explained first to all members of the “Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana”, before making it public. One of the Pope’s decisions would have been to appoint the Spanish priest Jordi Bertomeu Farnós, who has guided the final phase of the investigation, as “commissioner for the dissolution.”

In the Holy See it is considered that the abuses of the founder and his main collaborators, psychological, obedience and sexual abuses; institutional decisions with the finances of the Sodalitium, and some training practices for new members, compromise the charisma and Christian spirituality of this institution.









The “Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana” was founded in 1971 by Luis Fernando Figari in a period of great contrasts in the Church and Latin American society. In some way, it was one of the responses or reactions of conservative sectors to the practices of the supporters of Liberation Theology. Canon law considers it a “society of lay apostolic life.”

The Sodalitium is currently made up of around 200 consecrated laymen, men who choose to consecrate their lives to God and live celibacy. The proposal was to become “soldiers for God”, very active apostolically and intellectually and culturally. Among his priorities were the promotion of families, the evangelization of culture, solidarity and help to the poor, and the social doctrine of the Church. Among its members there are also priests.

Figari later extended this proposal to women and couples, and founded new institutions, which had some 20,000 supporters. It is not clear if the dissolution also affects them, many of which distanced themselves from their founder a year ago.

The problem of the “Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana” was not strictly the message but the double life of its founder and many of its first followers. Already in December 2010, Figari resigned as president of the institution, after allegations of abuse, although he cited “health reasons.” It was another lie for the list.

While complaints were received from the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office and the Archdiocese of Lima, the Sodalicio situation precipitated five years later with the publication of the book “Half monks, half soldiers” by ABC correspondent in Peru Paola Ugaz and journalist Pedro Salinas. The journalistic investigation collected testimonies from 30 people about the abuses and double life of the founder and some senior officials of the Sodalicio. An internal investigation organized by the new leaders led to the recognition of psychological, physical and sexual abuse committed against 36 people, of which 19 were minors. For this reason, in 2016 they declared its founder “persona non grata.”

Between July and August 2023, two envoys of Pope Francis traveled to Lima to meet with victims and leaders of the institution and make a decision about their future. The alternative was to modify their constitutions and save what could be saved, or dissolve it. As a result, on August 9, its founder Luis Fernando Figari was definitively expelled. From the Sodalitium, they welcomed the measure: “He is the historical founder of the Sodalitium of Christian Life, but not a spiritual reference for our community,” explained the superior.

In September and October the Pope expelled fourteen other members of the institution, including former senior officials and a bishop. Without specifying, the decree justifies the measure for cases of “physical abuse, also with sadism and violence; abuse of conscience; spiritual abuse; abuse of office and authority; cover-up of crimes committed within the administration; abuse in the administration of ecclesiastical assets, abuse in the exercise of the apostolate of journalism.

After this litany of decisions, the Vatican has concluded that a “legitimate foundational charisma” is missing and that the Sodalitium is unviable.

The harsh measure, of which the immediate implications are not yet known, will have given serenity and certainty to many of the nearly 200 current members of the Sodalicio, as they undertook this lifestyle with the sincere idea of ​​bringing the Christian message to society. and they felt deceived. The commissioner for dissolution will help many of them to enter Church institutions with similar spirituality or to found from scratch an institution that better reflects the Christian proposal.