The group Socma pointed hard against Gabriela Boquín, the prosecutor in charge of processing the preventive contest of the Argentine Mail , for having proceeded differently in said file in relation to his participation in the cause that leads to the bankruptcy of the Oil Combustible groupby Kirchner businessman Cristóbal López.

The company, whose main shareholder is the family of former president Mauricio Macri , presented in Commercial Justice a four-sided writing, to which you accessed Clarion, in the one highlighted the conduct of the prosecutor in two files , marking the differences, case by case, in the processing of said contests.

The lawyers in charge of the defense, Francisco Castex and Luciano Pauls, attached a judgment of the National Chamber of Commercial Appeals, in which a series of illegalities and other illegal acts are “exposed committed within the framework of the bankruptcy of the business group led by Cristóbal López and Fabián de Souza “.

Boquín is an ally of the former Attorney General of the Nation and founder of “Justicia Legítima” Alejandra Gils Carbó and the head of the AGN and former attorney of the Kirchners, Ricardo Nissen.

And they highlight, in bold and alluding directly to the Public Ministry official, “the position that prosecutor Boquín took in the face of such a legal scandal“, asking” to determine if the representative of the MPF has been as implacable with the owners of C5N as it has been in the persecution of the Post Office and the Socma group. “

They continue regarding that “the answer is in sight and arises from the judgment itself.” They cite comments from Boquín referring to the fact that “the judge of the previous instance dispensed with the production of evidence and declared the matter as purely legal”, while highlighting the paragraphs in which, they argue, “It is striking that the prosecutor adheres to the requirements of the bankrupt (Oil) adopting an extremely lax position, bordering on suspicion”.

Then they compare their performance in the Insolvency proceedings of Correo Argentino SA, in which “it resorted to criteria completely removed from the legislation, doctrine and jurisprudence to apply an exorbitant and unreal interest rate and to issue opinions with false content and contrary to the law”.

In one case (Oil Combustibles) limited itself to saying that there was insufficient evidence, and in the other (CASA), it demanded and fought for its standing, filed the case and required procedural speed “.

On this, he concludes: “The abysmal distances between his actions in one case and the other are pristine evidence.”

Furthermore, they consider that “The prosecutor showed her double standard: an attitude that shows that in the Correo case it has exceeded its functions clearly abusing his load and this shows his malicious act “.

As in previous writings, they also charge harshly against the national Treasury attorney, Carlos Zannini, whom they accuse for attempting to bankrupt the company from his position.

Plainly, they argue that “it would be convenient to investigate whether Carlos Zannini acted in an aggressive and persecutory manner in order to declare the bankruptcy of the aforementioned company (Oil), as happened in the case of CASA“.

And they add a request to analyze the performance of the General Inspection of Justice and its owner, Ricardo Nissen, requesting to inquire “if he issued administrative acts contrary to the law preventing the normal operation of Oil Combustibles with the same zeal and commitment that he has displayed regarding the Mail case “.

Socma had requested to remove Boquín from his place in November of last year, but the Commercial Chamber rejected that proposal. On December 14, he expanded his complaint against the official.

A complex cause

When the Correo Argentino was privatized, in 1997, the 30-year concession was in the hands of a consortium made up of Socma (Macri family partnership, 67%) and minority partners. But the private Mail did not pay the canon, and the debt with the State grew until, in 2001, it reached $ 296 million and entered bankruptcy.

In 2003, the Post was nationalized by then-President Néstor Kirchner. A root of the debt of Socma a court case was started by the original balance of $ 296 million more interest in concept of update.

In turn, the former owners of the Post Office presented three main claims against the State for $ 1,700 million, another $ 500 million and for US $ 120 million, plus interest, to compensate for alleged investments made.

In June 2016, when Mauricio Macri was already in the Casa Rosada, the Government and the company reached a payment agreement, according to which the Macri Group had to pay $ 300 million in 15 years, with an interest rate of 7%. The prosecutor Boquín rejected that proposal as “ruinous, abusive” and whose “irregular acceptance” seriously damaged “the patrimony of the national State.” The agreement was never approved, and the payment was not made.

