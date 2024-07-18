It is said that the best way to know a person is by looking at their shoes. Today we can say that you can go further by simply looking at the socks they are wearing. This humble item of clothing, at the bottom of the wardrobe ladder, is taking on an unexpected role in the generational divide.

The theory that is sweeping TikTok She claims that you can guess a person’s age simply by looking at the length of their socks. If they’re short, practically hidden, and look good with tight pants, you’re a millennial (born between 1981 and 1996, approximately). If they go up to the calves, you’re looking at a member of the young generation Z (from 1997 to 2012). The thesis is usually accurate and quite addictive: this writer has to confess that she has spent entire subway rides analyzing the length of other passengers’ tights. In the digital realm, the hypothesis has taken on a life of its own, becoming a disdain, a kind of “OK boomer” of social networks, just like skinny jeans and a side crease. So much online mockery has caused thirty-somethings to end up taking their socks out of the drawer to assess which have to be sent to the Siberia of fashion. Although many, as is the case of the actress Jennifer Lawrencethey refuse to park the short model, something that they corroborate on social networks: “I suffered horrible bullying for wearing them long and I had to roll them up and fold them. zoomers They’re not going to take my jeans away skinny “not even ankle socks,” one user confesses in the comments from this video.

Paul Mescal at Milan Fashion Week Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images for Gucci)

“No one I know wears ankle socks. They are considered an older thing,” explains Milo, 17. “I always wear white ones, and Nike is the most popular among people my age. We generally pay more attention to branded socks in the same way we do to other types of clothing,” he adds. According to data site Statista, Nike, Adidas and Uniqlo are the top-selling brands in this category, in that order, although most of the transactions come from other types of stores.

Chiara, 20, agrees that Nike is the favorite brand of zoomers: “It is the most fashionable for socks,” she says. “When you wear shorts you wear longer ones, but with tight trousers we usually choose short ones. The most sought after are Nike ones that have the logo right at the ankle, but they are difficult to find, they are practically out of stock.”

Detail of how Generation Z wears their socks. Jeremy Moeller (Getty Images)

In a growing global market segment, this product covers both the sports and fashion sectors. premium. Pairs from high-end brands such as Balenciaga or Ralph Lauren have positioned themselves as the new perfume, that is, a good entry point into luxury. For some reason, Gucci did not forget to release several pairs triband style during her Cruise 2025 collection presented in London. “They are a fantastic way to elevate an outfit,” says stylist Caterina Ospina. “I often use them in editorials to make the look more unique and interesting. I personally like them, and they intrigue me in others, I notice them when I walk down the street. They say a lot about the personality of the person wearing them, and I think they are not given the importance they deserve.”

Its virtues are well known to the fashion insidersbut it has been the celebrities who have popularised the trend. Hailey Bieber, Paul Mescal combines his micro shorts with socks that reach the calf, and even Carlos Alcaraz, an unlikely style icon, who during the 2024 Roland Garros wore dark blue, almost black Bermuda shorts with his yellow shorts that challenged the prominence of the typical white ones.

Although it may not seem like it, modest socks have a long history as an indicator, albeit highly variable, of age and social origin. The posh people of the eighties relied on the combination with loafers as a key piece of their uniform, partly inspired by the ‘preppy’ students of the Ivy League, the elite American universities. In contrast, the discos of the following decade prohibited entry to anyone who dared to show up with these ‘casts’ on their feet. Patterned or coloured models have traditionally enjoyed a certain status among men. They were seen as a touch of distinction, a fineness worthy of a dandy, until the brands of ‘fun’ socks reduced them to the level of secret Santa gifts. If you wanted to identify a tourist from northern Europe with no interest in fashion, there was nothing more infallible than sandals with socks, but recently David Beckham was seen wearing this same combination in the front row of his wife Victoria’s fashion show. Of course, you could also argue that Becks is a true Brit, who would fit right in at a Brit pub on the Costa del Sol. And while long socks used to be the preserve of grandparents and the Damart catalogue, they now mark you out as someone who knows what’s going on. All of this can be confusing.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber in New York in June 2023. Raymond Hall (GC Images)

But if this Zeta fetish had to have a historical reference, the perfect antecedent would be the ‘Bobby Soxers’ of the 1940s, a subculture of American girls who belonged to the first generation defined as teenagers. The bobby soxers worshipped Frank Sinatra, adorned their hair with bows and spent their pocket money on soda, the equivalent of modern-day matcha. Like today’s young people, they grew up in a difficult economic environment punctuated by war conflicts; and of course, they became the target audience for brands looking to sell specific products (sound familiar?). The tribe is named after the socks known in English as ‘bobby socks’ that they combined with flat shoes as a way of differentiating themselves from their mothers and their everlasting heels.

In a world that is increasingly becoming uniform towards casual, where parents and children wear the same shorts and sneakers, this garment acts as a distinguishing feature between different springs. It is no longer necessary to look at the cap or the skate shirt: the length of the garment or the width of the bottom are the new microsignals that unmask the old-young.