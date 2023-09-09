The world of culture was shocked by the news of the sociologist’s death Domenico De Masi , which took place in Rome. De Masi, emeritus professor of Sociology of Work at the Sapienza University of Rome, passed away at the age of 85.

a beacon on the world of work

De Masi was a pioneer in the field of themes socio-organisational and contributed to the analysis of post-industrial society. He has written dozens of books for important publishing houses; among the most recent publications are included Smart working: The intelligent work revolution (Marsilio, 2020) e Happiness denied (Einaudi, 2022). His career was mainly focused on on study and teaching, but his influence extended far beyond academic boundaries. Born in Molise and raised between Campania and Umbria, De Masi traveled extensively throughout Italy. He also enjoyed the honorary citizenship of Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, where he held several conferences. His academic training led him to graduate in Law in Perugia in 1960, with a thesis in History of Law. Subsequently, he specialized in Sociology of Work in Paris. However, it was in Naples that he began his academic career, working as an assistant at the chair of Sociology at Federico II and as a researcher at the “North and South” study center directed by Giuseppe Galasso. De Masi then worked in Milan with the company CMF of the IRI-Finsider group, and then moved to Rome in 1966, where he became a lecturer and consultant in Sociology of Work at IFAP. He has held lectures at various universities, including the Federico II of Naples, the University of Sassari and the Orientale of Naples. Subsequently, he held various positions at the University The Wisdom of Romealso becoming Dean of the Faculty of Communication Sciences.