What are the limits of the human body? How far are we able to take the pain and suffering of our bodies? Is solidarity something innate or is it acquired at certain moments in our lives?

These questions, full of diverse answers, debates and interpretations, have been asked in different groups, societies, cultures and civilizations. In the face of tragic situations, people have been faced with responding in some way with greater or lesser success.

The accident



October 13, 2023 will mark 51 years since an event that highlighted some of the issues raised above. He Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force, rented by a rugby team, their family and friends, had to fly to Chile in order to play a friendly match. He never reached the destination.

After suffering an accident in Andes mountainsthe remains of the fuselage were deposited in a valley at 4,000 meters above sea level, between high mountains with kilometer-long peaks, in the midst of snowfall that had not happened in decades and at temperatures that were around 40 degrees below zero.

There was no nearby hint of civilization in the area, no communication possibilities or trace of where to obtain food once the scarce provisions ran out. Life, literally, did not occur in that area called valley of tears.

Of the 45 crew members on the flight, only 16 survived. Some died in the accident. Others, due to the injuries caused. Some more in an avalanche that occurred days after the first impact against the mountains. This event was known by the Uruguayan and international press as the ‘Tragedy of the Andes’ or the ‘Miracle of the Andes’. The tragic part is what we just read. The miraculous comes later.

The day everything changed

The group that managed to resist – mostly young people, in good physical condition, from the Uruguayan upper-middle class and belonging to a religious school – was 72 days surviving between adverse conditions.

After hearing over a transistor radio that the search was concluded, with both the Uruguayan and Chilean authorities considering them dead, one of the survivors addressed the rest and explained that this was good news. Faced with the perplexity of his companions, he argued that They were going to get out of there on their own.. That’s how it went.

And it is at that moment where it is possible to talk about aspects such as resistance, creativity, solidarity, fraternity, empathy, craftsmanship and even utopia as properly human ways of existing.

Making warm clothes with what was left of the seat covers, sharing what little there was or eliminating any trace of selfishness, conflict, individualism or privacy They were necessary to survive in very precarious conditions of cold, hunger, sleep, weakness, dizziness, pain and constant fear.

And even reaching the determination – which was the result of multiple subsequent debates by the rest of society, which even called them cannibals – of having to eat the flesh of dead friends in order to survive. To the point of scraping their bones to obtain the necessary calcium.

‘The Snow Society‘ was the name that the survivors themselves gave to that form of coexistence that was born among them. And a whole new way of imagining ourselves as a society was necessary, given that the rules of the world before the accident had vanishedor suddenly. After all, as Spinoza said, “no one knows what a body can do.”

Two of the survivors walked for 10 days through the mountains, without climbing equipment or anything similar, to cross some 60 kilometers, finally reaching the valleys of Chile, where a muleteer spotted them on the other side of a river. This is how the rescue began.

When accompanying the helicopters that took these two friends to join the rest, the pilots commented that it was impossible to complete the route on foot, as well as survive among eternal snows for so many days without food or shelter.

The physical abilities and spirituality they professed are some of the reasons given to reach an explanation of why they had survived. There are many others, surely, and they have to do with that human ability to move forwardto extend the limits, to be an animal that can promise and look to the future, to affirm that it is care (in Heidegger’s sense: care, cure, concern) that makes us fully human, to assert that a group has a common goal.

The story in a book



‘The Snow Society’ (2008) is also the title of a book that has their testimonies and is written by the Uruguayan author Pablo Vierci. This was just adapted into a movie. directed by Juan Antonio Bayona (‘The Orphanage’, ‘The Impossible’) and which bears the same name. It will soon be available on Netflix.

​

What happened half a century ago serves to remind us that ‘impossible’ is nothing more than a word that someone will eventually end up eliminating from our vocabulary.

ELEDER PIÑEIRO AGUIAR*

THE CONVERSATION**

*Eleder Piñeiro Aguiar is a doctoral assistant at the Faculty of Sociology of the Universidade da Coruña.

**The Conversation is a non-profit organization that seeks to share ideas and academic knowledge with the public. This article is reproduced

here under Creative Commons license.

This is how the new form of coexistence was forged

Roberto Canessa, Gustavo Zerbino, Antonio Vizintín, Adolfo Strauch, Carlos Páez and Daniel Fernández remember the feelings that accompanied them during the 72 days they had to survive.

A monument on the mountain commemorates the accident in which 29 people died. See also Evan Peters asks not to idealize Jeffrey Dahmer: "I respect victims in this harsh story"

Fear embraced some. Others believe that the worst feeling was that of uncertainty, that which It didn’t let them know if they were going to wake up alive. or if the cold was going to freeze their bones or if one day that frozen hell was going to end and they would return home. Others believe that the general feeling was that of anguish, of pain, of seeing their friends suffer, of living surrounded by death. For other survivors of the Andes accident, love predominated in the mountain range.

After the accident they were 72 days of trying to survive. Along the way, a society was formed that functioned almost perfectly: there was a clear leader, divided tasks, a growing idea that they had to get out of there on their own. But how did they stay upright? What did they feel? What drove them not to give up in the middle of an inhospitable climate without any sign or possibility of rescue?

And when you realize that the cold doesn’t bother you, it’s not because there’s no cold, it’s because you stretched the threshold.

Roberto Canessa says that at one point he stopped thinking to start acting, to do everything possible to live longer, to get rid of the anguish and fear of death. Gustavo Zerbino says that at a certain point saying “I’m cold” had become redundant. Because he was there and it couldn’t be avoided. “Who wasn’t cold? And when you realize that the cold doesn’t bother you, it’s not because there’s no cold, it’s because you stretched the threshold. And that is an unlimited exercise that you do when you have no choice.”

However, this exercise was not easy. Antonio Vizintín remembers those days as painful and complex. “Everything was difficult, and at times uneasiness, at times the insecurity of not knowing if you were going to get out of this alive.”

Perhaps the key was trying to regulate emotions, avoiding effusiveness and taking care of each demonstration. This is also understood by Adolfo Strauch, who remembers a day when he met in the mountains with his cousins ​​Eduardo Strauch and Daniel Fernández and they understood that time was passing, Christmas was approaching and they were still lostalone.

There wasn’t much room to get excited. We were very tied up with not spending emotion or time.

“It came to us like nostalgia, thinking that (Christmas) is coming, time is passing, it is getting longer and we are still trapped. It was a moment of anguish. There wasn’t much room to get excited. We were very tied up with not spending emotion or time. When someone became melancholic we tried to change the subject and look for something else,” says Strauch, adding: “It was what kept us alive: that desire to survive and help each other.”

For his cousin Eduardo, adaptation was also key. Thus, after learn to live surrounded by deathfound himself on some day in November or December – already with better weather – enjoying the immensity of the mountain.

Today’s Eduardo, more than 50 years later, has no trouble connecting with the man from the mountain range. He concentrates, he says, and returns to those moments as if they had happened just a few hours ago. He remembers finding calm at night and then being able to think about the faces of his parents, his friends, his brothers, and he does not hesitate to assure that the feeling that most accompanied him in the mountain range was that of love.

“I felt the love for my parents and my loved ones and it was what helped me get out, it was the engine we had. The love between us, the love of life and in the end also the love of the mountains, of nature.”

This is a love story too.

“The love of your neighbor, of caring more about others than about yourself. That feeling was what strengthened us. Because this is a love story too,” his cousin, Daniel Fernández, feels the same way, who believes that It wasn’t a miracle.because the miracle, he says, would have prevented the suffering of those who endured the pain and still died a few days before the rescue.

Carlos Páez mentions that what he had most in mind during those days was his love for his family and that he expressed it in letters he wrote to his parents. However, he maintains that in some way that love also meant a weight on the mountain. “When the news comes that they are no longer looking for us, it was also a liberation for us, taking the weight of the family off our shoulders. Because in addition to what we were experiencing, We were also experiencing the anguish of our families“It was very heavy.”

From pain to love or from pain and love: this is how the days passed on the mountain. So much so that, when They were rescued and boarded the helicopters.seeing the mountain receding, some were overcome by a feeling similar to nostalgia.

Eduardo Strauch remembers that circumstance like this: “At that long-awaited moment, when they rescued us, the fuselage began to shrink and disappeared a few meters after we rose, and We begin to feel a kind of sadness, nostalgia, thinking that we were never going to return there again, to where our dead friends were left, where we experienced all those emotions, the strongest or many of the strongest of our lives.”

*Article written for the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.

FAUSTINA BARTABURU

EL PAÍS (URUGUAY) – GDA

