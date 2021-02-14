With the vote of less than half of the Catalans summoned to participate in the elections, Catalonia elected a new Parliament this Sunday from which the next government of the Generalitat will emerge.

The pandemic sowed such fear contagion that only 45.7 percent of people -the lowest figure in Catalan democratic history- participated in elections that are not mandatory and in which, although there were surprises, the independence movement, still fractured as never before, renewed once again the parliamentary majority necessary for the government to continue in the hands of those who yearn for a republic for Catalonia.

For this to be the case, the three main sovereign parties -Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña, Junts per Catalunya and the CUP- must unite their seats to reach 68 seats granted by a majority in a Parliament made up of 135 deputies.

The most voted candidate, however, was Salvador Illa, the former health minister of Spain who left office amid the third wave of the pandemic. to run for the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC).

Obtained 22.9 percent of the total votes – with 98.7 percent of the counted tables – and tied in seats with Esquerra, the historic independence force that seeks to separate from Spain by negotiating with the State: both parties will manage to seat 33 deputies in the new Parliament.

But here not all votes have the same value, which is why coming out first does not guarantee becoming president: in Barcelona it takes 48,000 votes to add a deputy while in Lleida, reaches 21,000.

“I will present myself for the investiture as president of the Generalitat,” Salvador Illa said with 98 percent of the votes counted. The change has come to stay in Catalonia ”. The votes are not enough for him to be appointed president and he will have to weave pacts with other forces. At the end of the electoral campaign, the pro-independence parties signed a document in which they promised not to agree with the PSC of Illa, who does not hide their desire to build a coalition with the Catalan arm of Podemos, En Comú Podem, which achieved 8 seats.

Even so, socialism is not enough and You will have to agree with someone else.

Vox present



The extreme right of Vox, So far absent in the Catalan Parliament, it will become the fourth political force: it achieves 11 seats, while Ciudadanos, the liberal party that swept votes in the last Catalan elections of 2017 and won 36 deputies, this time descends into hell and would be represented by just 6.

The Popular Party, in free fall in Catalonia, he will only be able to seat 3 deputies in Parliament, one less than he obtained in the 2017 elections.

It will be necessary to see what turn the independence movement gives to this triumph of Esquerra over Junts per Catalunya, the party of former president Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain in 2017 after having unilaterally declared the independence of Catalonia.

Esquerra proposes a more moderate path to sovereignty far from Spain. “We want an internationally recognized referendum that allow us to achieve the independence of Catalonia”, Confessed his candidate, Pere Aragonès, to Clarion during the campaign.

“In our constitutional framework, a referendum on self-determination is not possible. Therefore I discard it completely ”, Illa had confided to this newspaper.

In a campaign marked by the pandemic, with Zoom events and few face-to-face meetings with little public, the Catalans voted this Sunday in markets, sports centers, football stadiums and even in bullrings. For this reason, in Barcelona, four out of ten Catalans did not cast their vote in their usual place.

The incidence of Covid-19 in the last fourteen days in this autonomous community is 384 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and in the last 24 hours 1,186 new infections were registered.

However, the Catalan authorities adopted a controversial measure so that the 5.6 million citizens summonedThe polls will not be lacking: allowing coronavirus patients, their direct contacts and people suspected of being infected to approach the polling stations and place their ballots at the polls.

For the first time, the candidate could be chosen from home through a digital certificate and vote by mail increased 277 percent than in 2017, when the last elections were held in Catalonia.

Those elections were forced by the national government, after the Catalan autonomy had intervened, which had just carried out an illegal referendum on self-determination and had unilaterally declared its independence from the rest of Spain.

The independence government that emerged in those elections of 2017 exercised its functions in full until September of last year, when President Quim Torra was disqualified for refusing to take down a banner in favor of separatist politicians imprisoned during the electoral campaign for the last national elections.

