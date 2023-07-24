The Socialists are the most voted force in the Basque Country. When everything indicated that there was going to be a direct fight between the PNV and EH Bildu for supremacy in this autonomous community, the PSE-EE has given the great electoral surprise by obtaining an unexpected victory. The Basque map leaves a very even scenario between these three parties, which get five deputies each, surpassed 99% of the scrutiny. The socialists and the independentistas win one seat compared to four years ago, while the PNV, the great defeat this 23-J in Euskadi, loses one of the six it had. The PP remains as the fourth force, with two seats (one more) and Sumar will only have one seat in the lower house, compared to the three that Podemos had.

The PSE had not won the general elections in Euskadi since 2008, when José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero defeated Mariano Rajoy. So, the PSE-EE got nine Basque deputies. The socialist victory in this autonomous community, with 25.3% of the votes cast, has been favored by the general tone that the final stretch of the electoral campaign was acquiring, in which the polarization between the progressive and conservative blocs was accentuated. The appeals that Pedro Sánchez’s party has made to the mobilization of the abstentionist electorate have also been decisive, since the comeback was possible to defeat the popular ones in the whole of Spain. The Basque Socialists have exceeded 288,000 ballots.

The PNV is the worst off coming out of this appointment. It had already shown signs of wear in the last municipal elections in May and this downward trend has been confirmed once again. His campaign has focused on engaging in an almost direct struggle with EH Bildu to show who is the best speaker in Madrid. The party chaired by Andoni Ortuzar has remained at 24% of the valid votes, a long way from the 32.2% it amassed in 2019. One year after the celebration of the regional elections —this is usually the field of play that benefits them the most—, the Basque hegemonic force is beginning to lose steam and observes that EH Bildu in the municipal elections and now the PSE in the general elections have begun to eat up ground. The PNV presents the saddest face of election day. More than 100,000 votes have been left in relation to those added in the previous call to Congress. These are his worst results since the 1980s.

EH Bildu has obtained some good results, but below what the surveys indicated. The polls opened the door to a victory for the sovereignists in the Basque Country, but they finally stayed in third place. Of course, a very short distance from the PNV. There is less than 1,000 votes difference between these two parties. However, the party abertzale manages to increase his representation in Congress by one seat. It goes from having four to five Basque deputies, to which must be added the one obtained in Navarre (a total of six). He is still far from his electoral ceiling in general elections, achieved in 2011 under the Amaiur brand and which brought together six Basque congressmen and another from Navarre.

The right is weak in this autonomous community. Despite the fact that the popular ones have won integers (they go from one to two seats), they continue to be the fourth Basque political force. At the same time, the representation of the conservative bloc in this autonomous community continues to be low. With the disappearance of UPyD and Ciudadanos, Vox has not been able to convince the Basque electorate either and is once again without representation.

Sumar came from a very good position when in 2016 it launched as Podemos and four years ago it maintained the type with three representatives in the Lower House. However, the party led by Yolanda Díaz has let many votes escape this time. The main transfer has been possible towards the socialist initials, despite the fact that EH Bildu was confident that he would be able to capture a part of the voters of Podemos. Those of Arnaldo Otegi have influenced during the campaign in a speech close to Sumar’s theses, with hardly any references to independence or the right to decide or the situation of ETA prisoners, as this formation used to do. According to the results, the distribution of the votes of the left, in this case, has been capitalized to a greater extent by the PSE-EE.

The overall results predict that the two nationalist formations will have an influence on national politics. Both the PNV and EH Bildu have clearly advanced that during the next legislature they are going to place themselves on the opposite side of the right. They are going to be an obstacle to the return of the right to power, as they have repeated in recent weeks. Your preferences are clear. If Sánchez has the numbers to stay in La Moncloa, the nationalists could once again favor the governance of the progressive tandem formed by the PSOE and Sumar.

