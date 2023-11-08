The PSOE deputy Virginia Lopo will defend today in the Plenary Session of the Regional Assembly the initiative of the Socialist Parliamentary Group in which it calls for a bill on public entertainment, recreational activities and public establishments “to give legal security to those attending this type of event.” events and to locals and companies in the sector.

Lopo explained that “it is necessary to have a law based on three basic pillars: security of people and property as an essential principle that justifies all the regulations provided for in said law; administrative authorization regime for the holding of public shows, recreational activities and the opening of public establishments; and effective sanctioning regime, aimed at ensuring that the commission of an infraction is not more advantageous than compliance with current legal provisions.

He recalled that the Region of Murcia “is one of the few communities in all of Spain that does not have a specific comprehensive law on public entertainment, recreational activities and public establishments.” “All the deputies of the Assembly have the responsibility of responding to a lack and precarious regulation that all of Spain has experienced as a result of the tragic fire in the Atalayas nightclubs in which thirteen people died,” he stated.

In this sense, Lopo indicated that “the legal uncertainty caused by the regulatory deficit, and the low regulatory quality, should not be perpetuated over time, much less be limited to multiple regulations that partially regulate this matter and that have been demonstrated completely insufficient and outdated at a time when the development of the service sector requires and necessitates practical and modern regulation that encourages and promotes individual initiative, without losing sight of the need to ensure the general interest represented, in any case, for the principle of security of people and establishments.

In line, the parliamentarian pointed out that the Region of Murcia “needs to have, in the shortest possible time, a specific legal framework” that provides security and ensures “the general interests of public order.” “It is about legislating – said Lopo – to protect the life and physical integrity of people, who trust that they attend or go to public shows, as well as facilitating the initiative of those who undertake in the service sector,” concluded the deputy. socialist.